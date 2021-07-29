Gov. Cuomo said Thursday that Janno Lieber will serve as acting board chair and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, effective July 31, while legislation to appoint outgoing New York City Transit Interim President Sarah Feinberg’s nomination as the chair awaits approval from the state Senate.
Legislation already passed by the Assembly would split the role of MTA board chair and CEO. The dual roles have been filled for the past four years by Patrick Foye, who will leave the MTA July 30 and become the interim president and CEO of the Empire State Development Corp.
The changes come as the MTA faces numerous challenges, increasing ridership numbers back to pre-Covid-19 levels, several big ticket projects, aging infrastructure and funding.
Barring anything unforeseen, Feinberg will be the first woman to serve as board chair while Lieber takes over as CEO, pending Senate confirmation.
“Our public transportation systems will be the backbone of New York’s comeback as more and more people return to work in-person,” Cuomo said in a press release on his official website. “Janno knows what it takes to make the MTA work for the millions of customers who rely on this system every day to get to their destination, and he will serve as Acting Board Chair and CEO.”
He said Lieber, now president of MTA Construction & Development, has played a vital role in a number of major projects and in shepherding the agency through the Covid-19 pandemic.
“But at this critical time in state history, I believe the best long-term approach to leading the MTA would be to have two strong, experienced leaders at the helm — Sarah Feinberg as the first woman Chair and Janno Lieber as CEO. While the Senate has yet to act, the MTA nominees and leaders continue to be available for policy discussions and confirmation hearings, as they have been since the legislation was introduced nearly two months ago.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.