Cuomo: Indoor dining can resume Friday — for now

New York City restaurants will be able to open indoor dining at 25 percent capacity on Friday rather than waiting until Valentine’s Day on Sunday.
Gov. Cuomo, who last week hinted at the move based on any progress against Covid-19 over the weekend, made it official in his Monday morning press conference.
Among the numbers touted by the governor was a new 7-day positive testing rate of 4.28 percent in the state. Queens, at 5.61 percent, has the second-highest rate in the five boroughs.
“It’s high, but it’s coming down,” he said. The Bronx, on the other hand, was at just over 7 percent and climbing, according to the governor.
“The Bronx is a problem,” he said.
Cuomo said with Valentine’s Day expected to be a busy restaurant day, the two-day head start should help restaurants do a little better.
But he also said things could change back just as easily of the numbers take a turn for the worse.
The future may change that,” Cuomo said. “If the enemy changes tactics, we have to change tactics.”
Cuomo had announced on Friday that he would allow restaurants to reopen Feb. 14 at 25 percent capacity. He had ordered them shut down on Dec. 14. Most elsewhere in the state have been allowed to operate at 50 percent capacity since last summer.
Friday’s announcement had come on the heels of a Buffalo Supreme Court justice ruling that Albany had to immediately lift the 10 p.m. curfew for 94 bars and restaurants in the Buffalo metropolitan region that have sued the state on the matter.
Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, hailed Cuomo’s latest move in an email on Monday afternoon.
“We commend Governor Cuomo for permitting indoor dining to resume in New York City on Friday, instead of Sunday the originally scheduled date,” Rigie said. “This will allow restaurants to generate much needed revenue from the Valentine’s Day weekend business, much of which they would have lost because the holiday falls on a Sunday this year. The advanced opening and better health metrics are welcome news to the city’s decimated restaurant industry and to lovers alike.”
Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, also applauded the announcement.
“On behalf of all restaurants in New York City, we’re thankful that Governor Cuomo has heard our plea to allow restaurants to open for the full Valentine’s Day weekend,” Fleischut said in an emailed statement.
“Valentine’s Day weekend is a traditional bright spot for our industry during the winter months, especially when it falls on a Sunday,” she continued. “By allowing us to safely reopen and welcome couples looking to celebrate, we can play a role in helping to revive New York City’s economy.”
