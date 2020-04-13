Gov. Cuomo said on Monday that the worst of the coronavirus crisis is over in New York State — as long as people adhere to the orders he has issued on staying at home and social distancing when encountering other people.
“I believe the worst is over if we continue to be smart,” Cuomo said at his daily press event on the virus. “I believe we can start on the path to normalcy.”
Asked later if he is confident about that, however, he qualified his statement, saying, “The worst can be over, and it is over, unless we do something reckless. And you can turn those numbers on two or three days of reckless behavior.”
Many of the statistics the governor offered bolster the idea that the tide has turned in the fight against COVID-19.
The daily death toll, at 671 Sunday, fell by 11.5 percent from 758 Saturday and the peak of 799 last Wednesday. The number had been hovering a bit below 800 from April 7 through 11, with the toll at 779, 799, 777, 783 and 758 on those days, respectively.
Although reporting a lower number than he had been on Monday, the governor referred to it, as he has before, as “the terrible news.”
“And the terrible news is as terrible as it gets, and the worst news I’ve had to deliver to the people of this state as governor of New York, and the worst news I’ve had to live with on a personal level,” Cuomo said. “Number of deaths is 671, not as bad as it has been in the past, but basically flat at a horrific level of pain and grief and sorrow.
“This is 671 people who passed away on Easter Sunday. For me, I’m Catholic, Easter Sunday is the high holy day in many ways, one of the high holy days, and to have this happen over this weekend is really, really, especially tragic, and they’re all in our thoughts and prayers. That raises the death toll to 10,056.
“Again for perspective, 10,000 — 2,700 lives were lost in 9/11, and 9/11 changed every New Yorker who was in a position to appreciate on that day what happened. And the number of lives lost was horrific, after 9/11. And the grief was horrific. And we are at 10,000 deaths.
As he spoke, the graphic broadcast beside him compared the 10,056 total to the 2,753 killed at the World Trade Center on Sept. 11, 2001.
Aside from the number of deaths from COVID-19, seen as a lagging indicator in the fight against the virus, the new statistics Cuomo offered gave further reason for optimism and the belief that the state has reached or even passed the worst of the suffering it will have to endure from the pathogen.
The number of new hospitalizations for COVID-19 cases has fallen from its peak of 3,413 on April 2 to 1,958 on April 12. It had dropped from about 3,000 to about 2,500 over the previous four days.
“So you see still about 2,000 people per day are walking in or being diagnosed with COVID,” Cuomo said. “So you’re still increasing the hospital population initially, by 2,000 people that are testing positive for COVID, but on the other side of the healthcare system, people are being discharged on the other end.
“So the net is what we talk about because we’ve always been worried about lack of capacity in the hospital system, where you pour the water into the glass and the glass overfills, where the hospital system can’t handle the number of people coming in. And that’s why we’ve been studying the net. But, this says, you know, take a deep breath. You still have 2,000 people per day who are coming into the hospital system.”
The change in the three-day average of the total number of people hospitalized with the illness — a figure Cuomo says to put more stock in than any single-day total — has shown even more steady improvement since April 2.
The number that day was 1,294, meaning that averaging over three days, that many more people were hospitalized with COVID-19 than were released or had died. The number dropped to 1,032 on April 4 and 676 the next day and has been falling nearly every day since. On Sunday it stood at 85.
Admissions to hospital intensive care units were down, though Cuomo said the way things are right now, there’s not much to distinguish an ICU hospital bed from any other, and the number of patients being intubated so they can continue breathing also declined.
The total number of hospitalizations remained above 18,000, continuing to go up but slowly, reinforcing the idea that the state may have reached a peak — or more likely, a flatter plateau — in coronavirus cases.
The governor also addressed the idea of relaxing social distancing and stay-at-home orders, voicing caution.
“Remember it has never been done before,” Cuomo said. “None of this has been done before. So anyone who says to you, ‘Oh, I know what we should do, I know’ — yeah, you don’t know, because nobody knows, and that is the one thing that we have learned over and over again.
“It’s not going to be we flick a switch and everybody comes out of their houses and gets in their car and waves and hugs each other, and the economy all starts up. I would love to say that’s going to happen. It’s not going to happen that way. It can’t happen that way.
Can it happen in some communities across the country where, frankly, they have very low infection rates and they could come up with a testing regimen where if they find one or two cases they can quickly jump on those one or two, and they isolate and they track? Yes. But is that going to happen here? No. Is that going to happen in any community that has a significant issue? No.
“There is … going to be no epiphany. There is going to be no morning where the headline says ‘Hallelujah, it’s over.’”
Cuomo never should have led with that. That's all people will remember, not the "keep up what's working". Bad/sad move Guv.
