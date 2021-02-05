Cuomo could relax restaurant regs — after the Super Bowl

Gov. Cuomo was standing firm on Friday in saying he will not relax the 10 p.m. curfew on bars and restaurants for Sunday’s Super Bowl between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Kansas City Chiefs, but will reconsider allowing the businesses — including those in New York City — to reopen earlier to indoor dining than the Valentine’s Day benchmark set earlier this week.
Both announcements came on the heels of a Buffalo Supreme Court Justice ruling on Friday that Albany had to immediately lift the curfew for 94 bars and restaurants that have sued the state on the matter.
Bars, restaurants and related business and advocacy groups has been pushing for a midnight curfew for Super Bowl Sunday.
New Jersey and Connecticut already have announced a relaxing of curfews.
WCBS Newsradio 880 reported Friday that Cuomo said the aim of keeping the curfew in place is “to prevent people from lingering in an establishment to socialize and drink.”
Indoor dining at 25 percent capacity is on track to kick in Feb. 14. Cuomo said on Friday that he might consider moving it up to Feb. 12 or 13 if virus metrics look good enough over the weekend.
“We just went through the holiday surge. Celebrate, but celebrate smart,” Cuomo said, according to a transcript obtained from his official website. “Super Bowl, celebrate, celebrate smart and the Bills aren’t even in the Super Bowl this year, so TV works fine. We are New York tough, smart, united, disciplined, loving. Loving, loving, loving.”
WGRZ Channel 2, the NBC News affiliate in Buffalo, reported that Friday’s judicial order affects only the 94 businesses that are party to the lawsuit.
Melissa Fleischut, president and CEO of the New York State Restaurant Association, called the Buffalo decision a partial victory in an email to the Chronicle.
“Today’s court decision is a big win for some restaurants in Western New York, but once again we have an uneven playing field and not all can enjoy a later closing time,” she said. “We now have another patchwork system of restrictions when you also take into account later closing times in neighboring states New Jersey and Connecticut. This all adds up to a competitive disadvantage for an industry that is barely hanging on. We’re pleading with Governor Cuomo to push back the curfew and allow indoor dining until at least midnight.”
