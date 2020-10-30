Cuomo appoints Lancman as state utility watchdog

Councilman Rory Lancman (D-Fresh Meadows) has been appointed as the state’s new special counsel for ratepayer protection by Gov. Cuomo.
Lancman will represent the interests of residential and commercial customers of regulated electric, gas, water and telecom companies.
His resignation from the Council will become effective Wednesday, when he will take up his new post.
“Utility companies do not have a God-given right to operate in New York, and when they abuse and bully consumers they must be held accountable,” Cuomo said in a statement from his office. “I am creating a new position of Special Counsel for Ratepayer Protection at the Department of Public Service to help ensure that happens.”
Cuomo said Lancman’s background in the Council and Legislature make him “ideally suited” to fill the position.
Lancman, who would have been term-limited out of office after 2021, told the Chronicle on Friday that the discussions with Cuomo’s office began a few months ago.
“The governor wanted to keep utilities in order after another poor performance following the storms this summer,” Lancman said. “I had intentions of completing my term in the Council. I’ve enjoyed serving my community in both the Council and the Assembly. But my constituents also like clean water and reliable electric and gas service, so I’ll still be serving then, just under a different hat. I’m excited to be doing this.”
Lancman said upon his resignation taking effect Mayor de Blasio would have three days to set a date for a nonpartisan special election
Cuomo’s office said Lancman will review the performance of all utilities in New York across all sectors — electric, natural gas, private water and telecommunications. His primary role will include determining whether they are making the investments required; whether they are performing as required; whether utilities are responding adequately to consumers — both residential and commercial; and whether the are complying with renewable energy goals and standards.
