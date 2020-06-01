Gov. Cuomo said on a radio program Monday afternoon that there would be a curfew in New York City tonight, June 1. He did not say what time the curfew would take effect. He said he had spoken with Mayor de Blasio about the matter.
This report will be updated as more information is learned.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
