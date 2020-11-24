Two police officers were shot Tuesday in Springfield Gardens by a CUNY peace officer who was killed in the exchange of bullets.
Rondell Goppy, 41, shot one officer in the right upper thigh, fracturing the officer’s femur, and shot the other at least one time in both hands, said NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea at a press conference outside Jamaica Hospital Medical Center, where the officers were rushed to.
The officers were in stable condition.
On Monday night, a 41-year-old woman walked into the 105th Precinct stationhouse to report a domestic violence incident. At 12:40 p.m. Tuesday she returned to 145-86 179 St. with the pair of officers. Goppy came in about six minutes later and began shooting at the officers.
Goppy was hit an undetermined amount of times and was pronounced dead at the scene. The woman was not injured. Police recovered multiple guns.
Shea said to the department’s knowledge Goppy had no criminal background and was licensed to handle a firearm. He had no arrest record, though Shea said all information is preliminary.
The commissioner also noted that there had been previous complaints.
“There were prior calls to that house,” Shea said. “That will be part of the investigation going forward, why he was still in possession of those guns and what happened to those prior cases.”
Mayor de Blasio, saying the officers were doing “the Lord’s work,” credited them for helping the woman.
“I want to be crystal clear. Because those officers were there that woman is alive,” he said.
De Blasio also said he spent time with the officers’ families. “Thank God our two officers are in stable condition, thank God they will pull through,” he said.
Police Benevolent Association President Pat Lynch criticized people who have been calling for less of an NYPD presence. “What would happen if the police officers weren’t there? What would happen if we didn’t have enough of them to cover all the radio runs? What would happen if a social worker was there and the police officer wasn’t?”
