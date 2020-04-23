John Cummings, a high school civics teacher and retired New York City police officer, got the Republican nomination to run against U.S. Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-Bronx, Queens) in November. He was the only person in a seven-candidate field to qualify for the ballot in what would have been a GOP primary on June 23.
“This campaign is not about party affiliation and it’s not about me,” Cummings said in a press release on Tuesday. “It’s much more important than that. This campaign is about the heart and soul of America. My strategy from the beginning has always been to put together a broad coalition to put a stop to AOC’s socialist agenda and I am humbled and proud of the wide support my campaign has received.”
Reports filed with the Federal Election Commission as of March 31 list Cummings as having raised nearly $1.6 million with $515,000 cash on hand.
Ocasio-Cortez reported more than $3.5 million left in the bank, while her closest Democratic challenger, Michelle Caruso-Cabrera, a former broadcast journalist, reported more than $845,000 on hand.
— Michael Gannon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.