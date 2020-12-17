For two decades, Michael Bilski of the East Coast Car Association has brought joy to the kids at St. Mary’s Hospital for Children in Bayside.
Throughout the year, the association collects toys at car shows. While children are appreciative, during the pandemic, he’s had parents yelling their thanks as he drives past.
“I’ve never gotten that ... I’m totally shocked,” the Glendale resident told the Chronicle.
By his estimation, more than $250,000 between cash and toys has been given over the years.
“I just enjoy it. It’s so much fun,” Bilksi said. “You see a kid jumping up and down yelling ‘Santa!’”
Last Sunday, the car association teamed up with the Glendale Kiwanis Club as a parade of 22 classic cars made its way around Middle Village, Maspeth, Glendale and Ridgewood.
As he drove his 1966 Mercury Comet Convertible — known as Candycane1 — in Middle Village, a girl on a corner with her mother was so excited that “she was crying her eyes out.”
Early in the pandemic, he drove eight hours in an Easter Bunny outfit with children watching from their windows. On Easter Sunday, Bilski, a sergeant in the New York Guard, was activated and assigned to Staten Island under a joint task force with the National Guard. Bilski was assigned to take people’s temperatures.
He later went back to his job at the Department of Sanitation.
“Going from essential to frontline back to essential,” he said.
There was one time Bilski was filling his car at a gas station when someone paid the $20 for him.
“No Santa Claus, it’s on me,” the man said. “It’s amazing how the Easter Bunny has the same car. You bring such joy to my children. It’s worth $1 million.”
When he got back home, his neighbor’s children gave him a box of chocolates addressed “To Santa and Santa’s wife.”
Bilski spoke of the personal meaning to him after losing two sons.
“It makes me feel happy seeing a kid smile at something I’m doing, giving happiness to children,” he said, adding, “It’s just something that makes you feel good.” Bilski has two daughters and another son.
Bilski said his philosophy is “Community. That’s what keeps us together.”
The words “God Bless Us All” are on the back of his car.
He said anyone interested in helping out should write a check to St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital and write East Coast Car Association on the bottom.
“If you enjoy what I do just make a donation to St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital,” Bilski said. “That’s all I ask.”
