Crowd rallies for Israel in Forest Hills

As the violence in the Middle East intensified on Thursday, more than 100 people gathered at MacDonald Park in Forest Hills to announce their support for Israel — and to call on those serving in and running for elected office to do the same.
Activist and attorney Ethan Felder led the effort to set up the hastily organized rally.
“We are gathered here, we are brought here out of a profound agony because of the unrest that is happening in Israel right now,” Felder said.
The rally began at 6 p.m. on the fourth day of increased rocket attacks on Israel and retaliatory artillery fire and air strikes.
During the program one of the speakers announced news reports that Israel had sent infantry and armor to invade Gaza, though that became less clear over the following hours.
“As my grandfather use to say, first comes courage,” Felder said. “And it takes courage to be here today. We need to have unity in our community, because we have heard the rhetoric the anti-Israeli rhetoric out there. And it has to be said that there is nothing that separates anti-Israeli rhetoric from anti-Semitic bigotry.”
Multiple speakers said with primary for city elections coming up next month, all who want to support Israel must hold candidates for office responsible for doing the same, mentioning things such as the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement.
Felder was joined during the rally by numerous rabbis from area congregations. Councilmembers Karen Koslowitz (D-Forest Hills), Jim Gennaro (D-Hillcrest) and Barry Grodenchik (D-Fresh Meadows) also addressed he crowd, as did Queens District attorney Melinda Katz.
Itay Milner, consul for media affairs at Israel’s consulate in Manhattan, also spoke to thank those gathered for their support.
No counterprotesters appeared to be gathered in the area, though officers from the NYPD’s 112th Precinct, including Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, the commanding officer, were a conspicuous presence in and around the park.
