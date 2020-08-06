The 110th Precinct saw 131 crimes in the 28-day period ending Aug. 2, an identical number to the same stretch in 2019.
Not all the crimes remained steady. There were 41 felony assaults up from 30, an increase of more than 36 percent.
Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, commanding officer of the 110th Precinct, which encompasses Corona and Elmhurst, attributed the spike to two bad nights.
There were five on late July 4 into early July 5 and six more on July 12.
“Those were two violent nights for us that account for 11 of our felony assaults,” Cermeli said, noting that the numbers would have been even without those incidents.
On July 12, at the World’s Fair Marina, a 16-year-old was stabbed and taken to the hospital. Later, a vehicle pulled up and a man shot three people, though none suffered life-threatening injuries. No arrest has been made and the shooting is being investigated.
Cermeli said gang violence was the cause of much of the felony assaults those two nights, including the shooting.
There were 25 robberies, down from 27 in the 28-day stretch, with Cermeli saying the incidents were distributed throughout the area, mostly after 10 p.m.
“It seems to be a lot of people getting intoxicated and then they become easy targets for these perpetrators,” he said.
There were 14 burglaries, up from 13. Once again, the crime was spread throughout the area.
“There are really no patterns,” Cermeli said, adding that commercial and residential buildings have been hit.
“It’s a little bit of everything,” he said.
Car thefts increased from seven to 11, though Cermeli said seven of the vehicles have been recovered.
Grand larcenies dropped more than 26 percent, to 39, down from 53, as many businesses have closed during the pandemic.
Cermeli noted both Queens Center and Queens Place malls are part of the area.
“Having them closed is definitely the reason for that reduction,” he said.
There were no murders and one rape, in which the suspect was known to the victim. There has been no arrest made.
Cermeli also noted an arrest last week as a driver was stopped and then fled from police before being apprehended. It turned out he had a suspended license and, when the vehicle was searched, a .40-caliber handgun was discovered. “If you’re a criminal and you’re carrying a firearm you’re going to be arrested,” Cermeli said. “There’s no doubt about it. We’re coming after you and we have zero tolerance.”
