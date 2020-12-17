The 104th Precinct is continuing to see rises in felony assaults, burglaries and vehicle thefts.
“We are still struggling with the same issues that we were struggling a month and a half ago when I first spoke,” Capt. Louron Hall said during last Wednesday’s virtual meeting of the precinct community council.
Index crimes in the precinct have increased nearly 17.6 percent on the year through Dec. 6, compared to the same period in 2019.
Vehicle thefts have increased from 136 to 170, a 25 percent jump, with Hall saying many have occurred in Maspeth.
Felony assaults jumped from 186 to 272, a 46.2 percent rise. Burglaries have seen a 78.5 percent spike, with 291 incidents up from 163.
Hall said the problem with the commercial burglaries has been the perpetrators going right to the cash register and taking cash but leaving all the other items.
“No traceable property has been taken so it’s making it very difficult for our investigators to figure out who was committing these crimes,” he said.
Robberies have decreased slightly on the year with 172 incidents, down from 174. Hall said of 14 robberies in the last 28 days, six resulted in arrests.
Hall also noted a 22-year-old Hispanic man was shot in the chest Dec. 6 at Grandview and Greene avenues in Ridgewood.
The commander said video shows the man getting into an altercation with some people, which led to the man pulling out what appeared to be his own firearm and pointing it in the direction of someone. Another person shot the victim.
The man was taken to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center and was in stable condition when Hall spoke. Hall said the investigation into the incident is in its “infancy stages.”
Hall said there were about 1,600 311 calls about illegal parking and blocked driveways in the 28-day period, which resulted in more than 600 summonses.
“We are out there. We’re doing what we can to address all these calls and complaints,” he said, adding that some calls were repeats.
Hall also addressed the ongoing issue of loud noise in the community.
“Noise complaints in the area have been a huge problem,” he said.
Hall said there were 163 calls in the 28-day period regarding vehicle noise, including music coming from cars and loud engines.
The commander said the issue, a problem citywide, can be attributed to Covid closures and that people are gathering in outdoor spots to spend time with friends.
“A lot of locations where these young individuals would typically hang out and spend some of their time have been closed due to the pandemic,” Hall said. “So what are they doing? They’re taking their vehicles and they’re meeting up at particular locations.”
Some locations with repeat calls include the McDonald’s parking lot on 55th Road in Maspeth, Metro Mall on Metropolitan Avenue in Middle Village and the building at 1904 Putnam Avenue in Ridgewood.
Hall said Patrol Borough Queens North has a drag racing task force out from 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays, with one officer from each precinct responding to whichever area is having an issue. He said the 104th and 108th precincts have the majority of them.
There have been two criminal court summonses issued related to noise in the 28-day span, according to Hall.
The commander said many times when police respond to a complaint at a given location “the officers are not seeing it.” Other times, the people making the noise see the cop cars coming and leave. Sometimes they receive a call but the noise is coming from the 108th Precinct or even Brooklyn.
“We’ve seen that on several occasions,” Hall said.
Officers from the 104th Precinct visit locations to mitigate problems when the task force isn’t in effect.
“I know it’s a pain when the constituents hear the noise and they have to make the phone call,” Hall said.
Officers Ebonie Nisbett and Deighton Shoy were honored as the Cops of the Month.
At 3:45 a.m. on Nov. 11, the officers were patrolling around 58th Road and 58th Place in Maspeth when they saw two people crouching near a vehicle. They were removing lugnuts from a white 2019 Acura and when they saw the officers, they jumped into a car and fled.
Nisbett and Shoy pursued the duo, who began running red lights. The officers put in descriptions of the suspects while following the vehicle, which was heading toward Glendale. While approaching the Jackie Robinson Parkway, the car collided with a divider at Cypress Hill Street.
The officers approached the vehicle and the two suspects fled on foot. Nisbett and Shoy gave chase, catching one while the other got away.
Hall said the suspects were trying to steal the tires of the Acura and that the car they drove off in had been stolen from Brooklyn with plates that were stolen from New Jersey. Another stolen plate was found inside the vehicle. A 23-year-old was arrested and charged with multiple counts of unauthorized use of a vehicle, criminal possession of stolen property, attempted petit larceny and possession of burglar’s tools.
He had 12 prior arrests, including three for taking tires around the borough.
