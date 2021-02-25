Corona and Elmhurst are safer so far this year than compared to the same time frame in 2020, NYPD statistics show.
Index crimes are down 26.09 percent through Feb. 14, compared to last year.
“Deployment is everything,” Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, commanding officer of the 110th Precinct, told the Chronicle Tuesday. “We’re putting the right amount of people in the right spots. We’re hoping that this trend continues.”
Grand larcenies dropped 40 percent, with 53 cases down from 89.
“The malls aren’t fully open so I think that’s a big contributing factor,” Cermeli said, adding that he expects to see an uptick when they are at full capacity again.
The grand larcenies are a combination of shoplifting incidents and phone scams.
Criminals pretending to be with the IRS are returning, as they do annually, with tax day less than two months away.
“People are falling victim to that,” Cermeli said. “We definitely try to let people know that the IRS is not going to call you or ask for gift cards or have you wire money to them over the phone. That’s never going to happen.”
Robberies in the area decreased from 35 to 23 through Feb. 14.
“That’s something that I’m happy to see going in the right direction and we have made some significant arrests as well,” Cermeli said.
Burglaries decreased slightly from 23 to 22. The commander said the precinct is seeing mainly residential burglaries.
“We’re seeing a lot of fire escapes, a lot of windows that are left open,” Cermeli said. “We are trying to get a crime prevention message out there to people to make sure that they secure their windows, especially.” He said the area is also seeing rear doors as a common point of entry.
Cermeli said officers do crime prevention surveys, whether it’s residential or commercial, to improve their security systems.
“We try to educate them on ways to prevent themselves from being victims of burglaries,” Cermeli said.
Residents can call the precinct and request one. Cermeli said often if someone is the victim of a crime, a survey is done of the location and a crime prevention officer will see where security can be beefed up.
Felony assaults dropped from 38 to 32.
“We have high visibility,” Cermeli said. “We’re putting a lot of police officers on posts in corridors along Roosevelt Avenue.”
He said officers are handing out fliers and a larger police presence on the ground is leading to the decrease in crime.
“People now see there is a police officer randomly at any given location. If they see an officer or a marked vehicle, there’s a sense of police presence which leads criminals to think twice before committing a crime,” Cermeli said.
Rapes dropped from seven to six — the suspect was known to the victim in all cases, according to Cermeli — and murders dropped from one to zero.
The one category with an increase, was vehicle thefts, seeing a 21.4 percent rise from 14 to 17.
The commander called it “Our biggest cause of concern.”
Cars are often left with keys in the ignition even as the driver is out of the vehicle.
Cermeli said the precinct is trying to get the message out to residents and officers are also issuing summons for leaving unoccupied cars running with keys in the ignition.
There have also been random safety checkpoints to make sure people are wearing seatbelts, that drivers are not on phones, that they have proper documents and part of that is making sure a vehicle is not stolen.
Some of the stolen vehicles are used for other criminal activity.
“Sometimes they’re used for joyriding, sometimes they’re shipped out for pure profit of the parts and sometimes they’re being used in furtherance of other crimes,” Cermeli said. “They’re using them as getaway cars, in shootings, in robberies, in things of that nature.
“It’s one thing to lose the car but we look at it from all angles.”
