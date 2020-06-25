As many city residents worry about an uptick in crime, the 110th Precinct saw an 11 percent decrease in the 28-day period through June 14, compared to the same time last year.
The major factor is grand larcenies, which decreased from 41 to 15.
“The fact that the malls have been closed has helped us out significantly in the area of grand larceny,” Capt. Jonathan Cermeli, commanding officer of the 110th Precinct, told the Chronicle Monday.
There were 15 burglaries in the period, up from the same stretch in 2019 but a large decrease from the start of the pandemic.
“We’ve definitely come down dramatically from where we were during the height of COVID when the businesses were closed,” Cermeli said, adding, “It’s a good sign that things are starting to return a little bit.”
Robberies stayed even at 19. Felony assaults increased from 22 to 26. There were three rapes, all by suspects known to the victims, according to Cermeli, compared to one. The precinct again had no murders, though there were two shooting incidents with four victims.
There were seven car thefts, but the commander said one man in his late 20s was arrested four or five times in three days for continuing to drive away in stolen vehicles.
“He’d get right back out and he’d jump in the first car that he saw,” Cermeli said. “And we’d arrest him again and again and again.”
Cermeli told the man that he had to stop.
“This is people’s property,” he said. “They work hard for these things.”
The man’s reply: “I just want to be on Rikers Island.”
Cermeli asked if he needed shelter and told him the police could help.
“No,” the man said. “I just want to be on Rikers Island.”
The commander said the 110th Precinct, which covers Corona and Elmhurst, is trying to make people cognizant of not leaving their cars running, as car theft numbers are on the rise throughout the city. Cermeli said residents leave a car on when they’re washing it to keep the air conditioner on or to run into the house with groceries.
“People are literally just taking that opportunity, that split-second, they just jump in the driver’s seat and take off,” he said.
Cermeli also spoke about the NYPD’s plainclothes anti-crime unit, which was disbanded in an effort to move toward more community policing. “I think what the anti-crime units did throughout the city was very noble work,” he said. “I think it was very proactive policing.”
The officers would, many times, target known gang members or other people with a known “propensity for violence,” according to Cermeli. “There were often many instances where they were able to stop a crime before it occurred,” he said.
Cermeli’s biggest fear now is the “anti-police rhetoric” around the city and country, which he called alarming.
Protests against police brutality continue in parts of the country following the May 25 death of George Floyd at the hands of Minneapolis police.
“We’re here to serve the community and to work with the community as a partnership and not in any way against the community,” he said. “We need to come together as opposed to separating.”
Cermeli said he wants to get the message out that law enforcement is here to serve and protect residents.
The commander also stresses to officers that they need to be more vigilant than ever both on and off duty.
“We put our lives on the line every day when we leave our families, to protect complete strangers,” he said.
