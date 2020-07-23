“Regardless of bail reform, regardless of the climate we’re in, regardless what people are saying on the news or at these protests, we’re here to protect and serve,” said Deputy Inspector Victoria Perry, commanding officer of the 104th Precinct. “And as long as we’re here and we’re putting on these uniforms you can call us if you need us and we will come.”
Crime went down 22 percent in the precinct in the 28-day total through July 12 compared to 2019, though for the year it is up by more than 13 percent.
Perry, speaking during an online meeting Tuesday of the 104th Precinct Community Council, noted that felony assaults make up a large share of the statistics of the crimes. There were 161 incidents from January through July 12, compared with 90 in 2019.
The commander, looking to calm fears, said that 90 percent of the felony assaults are family-related, with many residents at home more often.
“People are in each other’s face for long periods of time and we have a lot of families who get into a lot of incidents, especially with the children wanting to go out and be outside,” Perry said.
Though grand larcenies are decreasing, the precinct is still seeing plenty of cases: 36 compared to 61 in 2019 in the 28-day period ending July 12.
Perry said opportunists are going into cars, something she has been talking about since taking over the command in the first half of 2019.
“I’ve been saying for people to stop leaving valuables in their cars, stop leaving their wallets in their cars and more importantly stop leaving their key fobs in their car,” she said. “For some reason the message is just not getting [through].”
There have been more than 300 grand larcenies in the precinct this year.
“At this time a lot of people are unemployed with no jobs, nowhere to go, no way of getting an income,” Perry said.
In the 28-day period through July 12 there were 14 car thefts, down from 21 in the same period in 2019; 21 burglaries down from 28; 13 robberies down from 21; 30 felony assaults compared to 18; and three rapes, up from one.
There were no murders or shooting incidents.
Perry also spoke about the homeless shelter at 78-16 Cooper Ave. in Glendale, noting an arrest was made recently of a man who committed a robbery. He was apprehended when he returned to the shelter.
She said there were no other major crimes at the shelter. Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) joined the meeting and said there has been a lot of drinking in the area, such as on a nearby stairwell and on back streets.
The lawmaker, a frequent critic of the shelter, asked the commander if she could provide constant updates on it when police are dispatched so that he can tell Mayor de Blasio that too many resources are being used just to tend to the shelter.
But Perry said it would be difficult to provide that on a daily basis.
“I have my guys notifying me with any major incident that occurs in the precinct ... so now to have them drill down on one particular location every time they take a trip over there for every little incident would be asking for a lot,” she said.
Holden said he didn’t need a daily update but that he is concerned about the area. He said a woman complained about being spit on by one of the men.
“I’m not going to wait until a child is attacked or a woman is physically attacked,” he said, adding that the provider won’t give him that kind of information.
“Westhab is not going to do it,” Holden said. “That’s why I need you.”
Perry clarified that it would be extremely difficult to give real-time information to Holden about police responding to the site.
“I wouldn’t even want to give you false hope,” she said.
