Crime has decreased more than 8 percent in the 112th Precinct in the four weeks through June 14, compared to the same time last year.
“This COVID pause has actually helped with grand larcenies,” Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, commander of the 112th Precinct which consists of Forest Hills and Rego Park, told the Chronicle Monday.
Grand larcenies dropped from 30 to 24 in the period, with Cappelmann noting closed stores mean less opportunity for criminals to snatch unattended property there and in restaurants.
He also credited the arrests of some car break-in recidivists.
“It’s very easy for a simple car break to turn into a grand larceny,” Cappelmann said.
The situation stands in stark contrast to the city as a whole, which has seen a sharp increase in some crimes, especially shootings. But even in the 112th Precinct, not all crime is decreasing. Burglaries, for example, increased from five to eight.
“Earlier during the pandemic we weren’t seeing that spike as much as other places but it seems like now we are as commercial establishments start to open up,” Cappelmann said.
Subway at 100-21 Queens Blvd. in Forest Hills was hit early last Friday by a pair of perps, with the window being kicked in and the register stolen.
There have also been commercial truck burglaries and a pair of residential burglaries, including one at a storage facility in an apartment building which led to a quick arrest.
Car thefts increased from two to six, par for the course in the city, according to the commander. “We’re pretty much mimicking the entire city when it comes to that,” he said.
He said it seems Honda CRVs from 2018 through 2020 are being targeted.
“They’re definitely taking them for a specific reason,” Cappelmann said, adding that when they’re recovered the factory rims are missing and parts are taken out.
There were no rapes or murders during the 28-day period. Robberies went from two to three and felony assaults fell from six to three.
Forest Hills, as many places around the city and country, saw protests during the month against police brutality following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis.
Cappelmann said the protests in the area were peaceful.
“It went off without a hitch,” he said. “Those went as good as could be expected, totally peaceful and without incident.”
Occupy FoHi met with the police prior to two of the marches and was “completely cooperative” in taking suggestions for the safest possible route. Some protesters even thanked the officers during protests, Cappelmann said.
“We think we’ve gotten a lot of support from the community,” he said. “We’re here for the community and we work together. We need the community to help us solve crimes.”
The commander also spoke about the NYPD disbanding its plainclothes undercover anti-crime unit.
“It’s going to take some getting used to,” Cappelmann said. There are 10 members of the unit in the 112th Precinct. He said they’ve been assigned to patrol and that he’s awaiting more direction from his superiors.
“Our crime is primarily property crime. We thankfully don’t have the violence that a lot of other places do have,” he said, adding that it could be more difficult to follow someone going car to car and pulling on door handles in a marked police car.
Cappelmann also had a message for any residents who might be scared:
“Obviously these are really uncertain times everywhere in this country so you just have to be alert and if you see something don’t feel afraid to call 911 or 311. We’re here to help.”
