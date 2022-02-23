Crash-prone corner back on city's radar

City Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez on Tuesday promised speedy changes while standing at the busy Glendale corner where a 57-year-old man was struck by one SUV and run over and dragged by another on Feb. 12.
“You’ll see changes within days,” Rodriguez said standing at the intersection of Cooper and Cypress avenues.
A sickening video that has gone viral shows the man being knocked down by one vehicle as he is crossing the street. He then is run over by a second driver who made a left turn and was apparently unaware that the first vehicle struck someone.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village), who organized the press conference, acknowledged things like lighting may not have been optimal at the time and need to be upgraded. He still was largely grasped by disbelief.
“That two drivers couldn’t see him ...” Holden mused.
Speaking at a meeting of 104th Precinct Community Council on Feb. 15 [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com], Deputy Inspector Louron Hall, the precinct’s commanding officer, said the man was in stable condition. Holden and Rodriguez said Tuesday that remained the case in their most recent updates.
Hall said last week the entire Cypress corridor has demanded increased attention from his officers, with 16 collisions and 97 violations issued since Jan. 1 alone. He said the precinct is considering a historical study of the Cooper and Cypress intersection.
State Sen. Joe Addabbo Jr. (D-Howard Beach), speaking at Tuesday’s press conference, said the city already is all too well aware of the problem.
“There was a study in 2019 naming this intersection,” Addabbo said. “This intersection is on the city’s radar ... This isn’t about saving a bumper or a fender. This is about saving lives.”
Assemblywoman Jenifer Rajkumar (D-Woodhaven) said over eight years the intersection has seen 153 reported crashes injuring 56 motorists, 10 pedestrians and seven cyclists.
Holden said along with any changes the Department of Transportation can make, there needs to be a change of mentality among drivers.
“Even look at how cars are marketed,” Holden said. “The ads show how fast they go; spinning turns. Nobody drives that way.”
Rodriguez, who until January was chairman of the City Council’s Transportation Committee, was promising short- and long-term improvements. He said aside from the intersection itself he will deliver things like Jersey barricades to protect nearby bike lanes to replace plastic delineators and bollards.
“I asked the previous administration for Jersey barriers,” Holden said. “I was told, ‘We don’t do those anymore.’”
In terms of his “within days” promise, Rodriguez things within the DOT’s immediate control will be done quickly.
Caroline Shadood hopes so. She lives near the intersection since moving from Brooklyn, and said her partner has been hit twice at the intersection and she herself was struck once some years ago about half a mile away across the Brooklyn border.
“It was horrible how many people died at Flushing and Wyckoff [avenues] died before they did something,” she said at the press conference..
Among the changes Rajkumar would like to see is the setting of signals at Cooper and Cypress to allow periods of “pedestrian crossing only” time. That has been done at numerous intersections in recent years.
She also would like to see a traffic light at Cooper and 59th Street to allow pedestrians to cross Cooper while avoiding the intersection; and the elimination of parking for 200 feet on westbound Cooper past Cypress to allow the widening of the eastbound lane.
Rajkumar also said she would be introducing a number of related bills in Albany, such as requiring more driver education and a “crash victim bill of rights.”
