A food deliveryman riding an electric scooter was killed the morning of Nov. 12 when he and a tractor trailer making a right turn collided with each other in Astoria, police reported.
Alfredo Cabrera Liconia, 35, was traveling eastbound on Astoria Boulevard and, according to police, was making a right turn onto Crescent Street when the crash occurred. Photos and video from the scene show that the truck made the right turn, though the police did not say so in their announcement of the accident.
Police say they responded to the scene a few minutes before 8:30 a.m. Cabrera Liconia was transported by EMS to Mount Sinai Hospital/Queens and pronounced deceased. The truck driver remained at the scene.
In making the turn, the truck had driven into a new bike lane on Crescent, which activists said demonstrated the need for hard protections for the lane, which is only guarded by plastic delineators.
The truck driver was not charged, police said. Asked for further details of the accident, and whether the turn the truck made was legal, they would only say the crash remains under investigation.
State Assemblyman-elect Zohran Mamdani set up a GoFundMe page to aid Liconia’s wife and two children, 11 and 8, who he said live in Mexico. It had raised $9,675 of its $10,000 goal by Wednesday evening. Liconia had been planning to visit them soon, Mamdani said.
(0) comments
