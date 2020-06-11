Jackson Heights will be the location of one of three new “COVID-19 Centers of Excellence” the city plans to open this fall to provide outpatient services to those who have the viral disease.
The sites will operate as Gotham Health Centers and will provide pulmonary care, radiologic and diagnostic services, as well as mental health services to help address anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and psychological distress, the city said. They also will house retail pharmacies. Patients will be able to be referred to one of the centers after a hospital visit or through their primary care provider. Positive COVID-19 test results will not be required.
The city emphasized that the centers will be located in “communities of color,” and the announcement was made by the Mayor’s Office and the Taskforce on Racial Inclusion and Equity. Mayor de Blasio said the centers both help patients and “move us forward in our fight for a fair recovery.”
His office declined to answer when asked where the Jackson Heights facility will be or what the term “Centers of Excellence” signifies in relation to healthcare facilities.
