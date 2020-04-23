Five workers at Trader Joe’s at 90-30 Metropolitan Ave. in Rego Park have tested positive for the coronavirus.
Trader Joe’s spokesperson Kenya Friend-Daniel confirmed the tests in an email.
According to the Twitter page Trader Joe’s Union, the most recent worker to test positive was last in on April 1 and received a positive diagnosis on April 12. Workers were notified on April 15 and the store remained open, per CDC guidelines.
Friend-Daniel said the store was closed April 5 for a special cleaning, in addition to frequent daily cleanings.
“Upon notification of any possible exposure to the COVID-19 coronavirus in any of our stores, we are following and exceeding recommendations from the CDC and health officials, and do not reopen a store until we are satisfied that further intense cleaning and sanitation has been completed,” she said.
The store will be closed today, April 23, for a cleaning. Friend-Daniel said she is not certain if or when another one is scheduled.
The location has seen large crowds since the coronavirus crisis began as restaurants have been reduced to takeout and delivery only, while people ordering from supermarkets online face week-long waits.
Long lines at the store, which borders Forest Hills and Glendale, have been a common occurrence, with people forming before the business opens.
All Trader Joe’s stores are conducting wellness checks with screenings for potential exposure to the coronavirus and for symptoms consistent with infection, according to the company’s website. Those who are asked not to work based on their responses will be paid for scheduled shifts and return only when they can pass the wellness check.
For social distancing purposes, the number of people in stores is limited and every other register is closed. And temporary Plexiglas barriers are being installed at checkout stands.
