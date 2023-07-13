The State Supreme Court’s Appellate Division has ordered the New York State Independent Redistricting Commission to craft new maps for congressional districts in time for the 2024 federal election cycle.
The July 13 ruling in Anthony S. Hoffman et al. v. New York State Independent Redistricting Commission et. al. supports state Democrats who argued that districts drawn up by a court-appointed special master after the 2020 U.S. Census were good only for the 2022 elections, as the state constitution requires maps drawn up by the IDC.
Attorneys for the IDC and some parties granted intervener status in the case argued that the 2022 maps should stay in place until after the 2030 Census.
Many Democrats blame the existing districts for New York Republicans’ gain of four U.S. House sets in 2022. The map was approved in the 2022 case Harkenrider v. Hochul after the state Legislature declined to approve an initial IDC submission.
The vote was 3-2 with Presiding Justice Elizabeth Garry writing the majority opinion with Justices Molly Reynolds Fitzgerald and Eddie McShan concurring.
Justice Stan Pritzker authored the dissent, joined by Justice John Egan Jr.
“The IRC had an indisputable duty under the NY Constitution to submit a second set of maps upon the rejection of its first set,” Garry wrote. “The language of the NY Constitution ... makes it clear that the duty is mandatory, not discretionary. It is undisputed that the IRC failed to perform this duty.”
Garry wrote the Harkenrider ruling did not address “the IRC’s failure to perform its duty,” but “the Legislture’s unconstitutional reaction to the IRC’s failure ...”
While the court’s majority found the maps used in 2022 were intended to be interim at the time, Pritzker’s dissent states that since the map was considered final, there was no need for the IRC to submit a second set, and that the existing lines should remain in place until after 2030. Lines are redrawn after each Census.
“Significantly, the judicial redistricting plan has been found to be competitive — although perhaps too competitive for some ...” he wrote.
U.S. House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-Brooklyn) could use those four seats back, as he presently has 212 members in his caucus, compared to 222 for GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.).
Jeffries was decidedly in favor of Thursday’s ruling.
“The Appellate Division decision confirms that the New York State Constitution requires congressional district lines be drawn by an independent redistricting commission,” he said in a statement issued by his office.
“In contrast, the current congressional map was drawn by an unelected, out-of-town Special Master appointed by an extreme right-wing judge, who himself was handpicked by partisan political operatives,” he said. “It’s important that the Independent Redistricting Commission get to work expeditiously and present a map that fairly reflects the racial, ethnic, cultural, regional and socio-economic diversity of our great state.”
House Republican Chairwoman Elise Stefanik (R-North Country) and state GOP Chairman Ed Cox took a decidedly different view in a joint statement:
“The Appellate Division majority’s conclusion guts the New York Constitution’s explicit prohibition against mid-decade redistricting,” the said. “When Democrats can’t compete, they cheat. Their illegal gerrymander violated the State Constitution and bucked the will of the voters. The Court of Appeals must overturn this ruling, or Democrats will gerrymander the map to target political opponents and protect political allies — all to the People’s detriment.”
Former upstate GOP Congressman John Faso issued a statement saying “On to the Court of Appeals,” the highest in the state.
“We remain confident the Court of Appeals will uphold the decision in Harkenrider v. Hochul — that the fair lines established by the District Court will be maintained and will preserve the New York Constitution’s prohibition against mid-decade redistricting,” Faso wrote.
“The public should also understand what is really going on. Democrats want to rig the congressional district lines in their favor. New York State now has more competitive congressional districts than any state in the nation. The current districts are fair and that is why Hakeem Jeffries and Albany Democrats are seeking to change the rules of the game.”
