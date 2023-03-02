Just about every driver, cyclist or jogger knows the feeling — caught unaware by a rough, jarring shock in the roadway that can turn an ankle, throw a bike rider, shred a car tire and dent a rim or just make them grateful than none of the aforementioned happened.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Maspeth) has, and based on a suggestion from a constituent, got a bill passed in 2020 that required companies to place an inexpensive fitting on chutes of concrete trucks.
“It was the only bill where I never had any opposition,” he said. “Everyone loved it.”
Holden said the formations can be as small as lumps or like large, rough sheets.
“I always noticed it, and I was always asking myself, ‘What is this lump of concrete doing here?’ And it’s mostly on hills or at corners.”
A large sheet presently sits on Eliot Avenue in Maspeth in his district. He sent a letter dated Feb. 23 to city Transportation Commissioner Ydanis Rodriguez asking for data on enforcement to avoid the dangerous deposits in roadways, enforcement enabled by Holden’s 2020 law.
“As you are aware, concrete mounds on city streets pose a significant danger to pedestrians, cyclists, and motorists, and chute closure devices can help prevent spillage and make our city safer for everyone,” he wrote to the commissioner
The Department of Transportation enforces the law at job sites, while the NYPD has the responsibility on streets.
— Michael Gannon
