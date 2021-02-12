A bill providing relief for small businesses by extending the moratorium on penalties related to their outdoor signage and waiving permit fees was passed unanimously by the City Council Thursday.
The bill expands and amends Local Law 28. According to Holden, small businesses werehit with fines up to $20,000 for sign and awning violations. The bill that passed, Int. 2044, extends the expired two-year moratorium on sign fee violations for two additional years. It also extends the temporary Department of Buildings assistance program for two additional years, which assists business owners in legalizing their signs.
Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) introduced the bill. “Small businesses are the lifeblood our local economy, but they’ve been hemorrhaging throughout this pandemic,” he said. “Our city government has to be nurturing, not adversarial.”
He added, “If the city doesn’t stop nickel-and-diming our small businesses and help them in meaningful ways, like this bill does, the only sign we’ll see on them is ‘out of business.’”
The Mayor’s Office could not immediately be reached for comment on whether the bill will be signed into law.
