The City Council has unanimously passed Councilman Bob Holden’s (D-Maspeth) bill requiring regular reports from the FDNY on the fire risks associated with lithium-ion batteries and what measures the city must take to respond to them.
“With the growing use of lithium-ion batteries, we must have a better understanding of the risks associated with these batteries and what we can do to mitigate those risks,” Holden said in a prepared statement. “Intro 722-A will help the FDNY to stay ahead of the curve and be better prepared to respond to any incidents involving lithium-ion batteries.”
Holden’s 15 co-sponsors included, in Queens, Councilmembers Joann Ariola (D-Ozone Park) and Vickie Paladino (R-Whitestone).
Speaking at a public safety conference on Feb. 24, FDNY Commissioner Laura Kavanagh there had been 22 fires, 36 injuries and two deaths this year lithium-ion batteries.
On Jan. 20, a battery fire killed an East Elmhurst man and injured 10 others, including four firefighters, the Chronicle reported at the time.
On Jan. 25, 18 children were hurt, including one seriously, in a fire at an unlicensed daycare center in Kew Gardens Hills.
Broadcast reports late last month said lithium-ion battery fires have been increasing at an alarming rate across the city, going from 44 fires in 2020 to 216 fires in 2022 and resulting in exponential increases in injuries and deaths. Six people were killed last year.
