Council hearing raises alarms over school reopening

Though Mayor de Blasio reached a deal with labor leaders last week to delay the previously scheduled start date for schools in order to provide additional safety precautions and preparation time, he hasn’t been able to squash the concerns of many of the plan’s loudest critics.
Among those critics is Councilman Mark Treyger (D-Brooklyn), chairman of the Council’s Education Committee, who presented a severe diagnosis of the plan in a hearing that he held on Thursday.
What was framed on the Council calendar as a resolution calling on the Department of Education to implement extra safety precautions before reopening schools involved a six-hour hearing expounding on many facets of skepticism around the reopening plan.
Treyger’s Council resolution for the additional safety standards, has no force of law, but if passed it would serve as a symbolic way for Council to nudge the state legislature into action.
“This has been a planning failure on the part of this administration, and schools have been forced to plan for the impossible with inadequate resources, time and information,” Treyger said at the hearing.
That evening, the councilman appeared on “Inside City Hall” and said he believes that the DOE needs to push back the starting date even further and institute a phased reopening, even though mayor de Blasio has insisted that this week’s announcement was his final say.
The list of 140 speakers who signed up to testify during the hearing did not include any Department of Education officials or any representatives from the Mayor’s Office. It did include a litany of educators, activists and two of the education labor leaders who negotiated with the mayor to push the start date back this week.
It also included Dr. Irwin Redlener, a pediatrician and expert in pandemic response, who testified that he had little doubt that the plan would lead to outbreaks of COVID.
“I’m pretty certain that we’re going to see a resurgence. There’s too many factors that we cannot control,” Redlener said.
Redlener stopped short of saying whether those concerns outweighed the need to start the process of getting children to learn in person again, but he said that he thought the potential for infection would put many schools out of commission around the city.
“I’m not betting the ranch that this is going to last for all that long,” he said.
He also raised the need for more large-scale plans like those that the city set up to fight infection at the peak of the pandemic. Why not turn the Javits Center into a massive space for learning? he suggested.
United Federation of Teachers President Michael Mulgrew and Council of School Supervisors and Administrators President Richard Cannizzaro talked about two other topics of concern that parents and educators have raised in the wake of the delay: staffing shortages and mandatory testing.
Mulgrew said that epidemiologists told him that monthly, randomized testing would allow the city to keep track of spread in the school system. Under the plan more than 10 percent of students and teachers would get a nose swab test once a month.
Cannizzaro, reiterated that after the reopening delay principals are still facing staffing shortages, and that’s a problem they will have to tackle before the 21st.
