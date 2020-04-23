Mike Harrison, a teacher at Archbishop Molloy High School for more than 30 years, died last Saturday from the coronavirus.
Harrison taught a number of courses including global studies, AP European history, AP psychology, business law, economics and international law.
“If the students see you’re into it and you love it, they will too,” he once said, according to an obituary for Harrison posted on the school website.
“Mike was a passionate and extremely dedicated teacher, chairperson, moderator and member of our community,” said Molloy Principal Darius Penikas. “From teaching social studies, finance and business to moderating a variety of clubs, he cared deeply about teaching his students the knowledge and skills necessary to make their lives better in a host of ways.”
His personal finance management course was one of his favorites. One of his goals was to “educate students on what really matters in their lives, sometimes breaking away from the testing element to identify what life skills the kids are most in need of,” according to the obituary.
Harrison moderated Molloy’s Chess Club for decades as well as the school’s chess team. Several years ago, a chess reunion celebrated his 30th anniversary running the club.
He also moderated the Strategy Games Club, which focused on games like Risk and Stratego, the Student Activities Committee and the Environmental Club.
After earning a bachelor’s degree in history with a minor in government from NYU, Harrison began his teaching career at St. Luke’s Elementary School in Whitestone in 1982. He joined Molloy’s social studies department in 1987.
Information about Harrison’s survivors was not immediately available.
Tributes poured in on Facebook, where the high school posted the news.
“Mr. Harrison was a one of a kind educator,” one post read. “He gave his all to his students and really pushed us to do better and be better. Through his guidance, I was able to become the leader I am today.”
Another said, “I will always remember Mr. Harrison as one of the greatest teachers of my life.” The student had him in multiple classes. “He was extremely passionate not only about his subject matter, but also dedicated a tremendous amount of time to his students, giving them personal attention and making them feel valued as individuals.”
