Corona vendors seek city approval

Since an enforcement sweep on July 27, city agencies have been conducting regular checks on street food vendors who ply their trade at Corona Plaza at Roosevelt Avenue and National Street.
On Thursday night a number of the vendors who were in the plaza to gather signatures of support said they are trying to comply with city vending regulations, but need the city to enforce its own existing regulations for issuing the needed permits.
Ana Maldondo, who was collecting signatures, came to the United States from Mexico 20 years ago. She has supported her family selling tacos and other food.
“I have not been able to work for 15 days,” she said. “I have a [food handler’s] license. I have tax number. But I can’s get a permit [for Corona Plaza]. I have paid for my daughter’s school selling food. She is a nurse and I am very proud of her. Now I have to borrow money to pay my rent.”
Assemblywoman Jessica González-Rojas (D-East Elmhurst) and Carina Kaufman-Gutierrez of the Urban Justice Center’s Street Vendor Project called for coverage of activity at the plaza Thursday night. They pointed to a measure passed by the City Council in 2001 which lifted a citywide cap that had limited vendor permit to 3,000 citywide since 1983.
Beginning in July of last year the city was authorized to issue about 400 new permits a year for a period of 10 years.
“The [city] Health Department has been dragging its feet issuing the new permits,” González-Rojas said.
“Most of the vendors live in the neighborhood. They work in the neighborhood,” Kaufman-Gutierrez said. “They want to follow the rules.”
González-Rojas said the vendors as individuals and with the help of advocates educate themselves on other regulations, from proper disposal to as proper trash disposal to setting up at regulated distances from existing brick-and-mortar businesses.
Many established businesses in Queens have complained that sidewalk vendors are able to pop up in front of their businesses and undersell them on similar products, as the vendors do not pay rent, don’t have to maintain the locations and do not have numerous employees.
An example pointed out to González-Rojas was a store across the street from the plaza that has a large variety of fresh produce; which could be impacted by a produce vendor.
“That’s capitalism,” González-Rojas said, chuckling when reminded she is not well-known for promoting the theories of Adam Smith.
“I’m not a capitalist,” she said. “But this is the society we’re in.”
The Chronicle has reached out to the Mayor’s Office for comment on the permit question.
In Corona, the community is split, with Councilman Francisco Moya (D-Corona) area businesses and residents recently protested against the unpermitted vendors, as well as other lawbreaking.
