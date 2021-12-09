Weichert Realtors Parkview Associates in Corona held its 12th annual toy drive and networking event Dec. 2, co-hosted by Ree Brinn of the Queens Chronicle.
Over 30 toys were collected for St. Mary’s Children’s Hospital at 29-01 216 St. in Bayside, according to Brinn. Generous donations were made by Leo’s Latticini of Corona, a 101-year-old Italian deli at 46-02 104th St., and Yourstylzboutique, which hosts pop-ups with small businesses in Queens and Long Island.
The latter can be followed on Instagram @yourstylzboutique.
Among those celebrating the initiative were Indira De La Cruz of Weichert Realtors Parkview Associates, left; Carmen Massie-Noest and co-host Robert Noest, both of US Mortgage Corp.; Phertrina Joseph of Trina’s Travel Time Treasures; and Catherine Collins Donohoe of The Bridge to Life Inc.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.