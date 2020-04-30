A Corona man has been charged with first-degree assault and other crimes for allegedly crashing the car he was driving just as a Nassau County police detective was gaining access through the passenger side door on April 21, according to a statement issued last Friday by the office of Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz
Jorge Alvarez, 18, is accused of seriously injuring the detective by slamming into another car with the officer pinned between the two vehicles.
He allegedly fled the scene but was apprehended shortly afterward.
“Our police face danger every single day on the job,” Katz said. “This veteran detective with the Nassau County Police Department was investigating a report of a stolen car, when he approached the vehicle at a gas station and the driver hit the accelerator. The defendant was attempting to evade arrest ... and now faces very serious charges.”
Alvarez, who was arraigned last Thursday before Queens Criminal Court Judge Karen Gopee, also was charged with assault on a peace or police officer, criminal possession of stolen property in the third degree, unauthorized use of a vehicle in the third degree and obstructing governmental administration in the second degree. Gopee set bail at $25,000 bond or $10,000 cash and set his return date for May 27.
If convicted, Alvarez faces up to 25 years in prison.
According to the charges, Alvarez allegedly was behind the wheel of a 2018 BMW that had been reported stolen from Nassau County on April 19.
The vehicle was spotted at a gas station just before midnight Tuesday in Rego Park. The detective was injured as officers converged on the vehicle.
Published reports state the detective, whose identity was not released, was initially taken to NYC Heath + Hospitals/Elmhurst for treatment of serious leg injuries before being transferred to an undisclosed site.
News 12 on Long Island quoted Nassau County authorities as saying the incident was the result of an ongoing investigation into an auto theft ring and that the NCPD has made two additional arrests.
