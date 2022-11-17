The death of a 23-year-old man struck in the head with a wooden board near a Corona gas station early Sunday morning has been ruled a homicide.
Officers from the NYPD’s 110th Precinct responded to a 911 call at 2:08 a.m. to find Esvin Vasquez of 43rd Avenue in Corona suffering from a head injury.
The attack took place in front of the BP gas station at 43-15 Junction Blvd.
EMS personnel transported Vasquez to NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst, where he was pronounced dead.
Police said their preliminary investigation determined that Vasquez had been involved in a dispute with a large group of males when one of them struck him in the head with the board.
Anyone with information on the crime, including the identity or whereabouts of the attacker, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
