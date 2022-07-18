New York City, NY (11385)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Low 73F. Winds SW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 60%.