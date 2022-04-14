The NYPD has agreed to assign a dedicated tow truck to relieve what Councilman Bob Holden (D-Middle Village) said is a massive problem with junked and illegally parked cars in the neighborhoods of his 30th Council District.
Holden told the Chronicle that the word came from Chief Kim Royster of the NYPD Transportation Bureau herself in response to what he said has been a demonstrable lack of enforcement. The truck will be operable Monday through Friday.
“We got it by exposing the fact that we weren’t getting tow service,” Holden said.
The councilman said a bill of his from two years ago required the department to compile records of towing operations and report back to the Council after a year.
“What we found is that my district got very little compared to neighboring districts. The 108th, most of the 104th and 102nd [precincts] had under 100 tows combined for that year. The neighboring 110th with Corona and Jackson Heights had more than 500.”
He said NYPD officials spoke with him prior to a recent meeting of the Council’s Public Safety Committee just to check on any issues he would be presenting.
Holden said Royster looked at the numbers and agreed. He said there initially was a two-week blitz of his district with multiple agencies assisting.
“That was just playing catch-up,” Holden said, explaining that with legal parking spaces at a minimum in many places, people resort to parking in front of hydrants, in crosswalks and even on sidewalks.
Holden said even firefighters out of Engine Co. 289 and Ladder 135 in Glendale have said they have difficulty finding hydrants because of illegally parked cars.
Christina Wilkinson of the Juniper Park Civic Association said the problem could get appreciably worse if plans for an expansion of the Citi Bike program into Community District 5 winds up taking away more parking spaces with an inordinate number of docks on streets instead of sidewalks [see separate story in some editions or at qchron.com].
“If it’s this bad now, what would happen if we lose parking spaces?” she asked.
