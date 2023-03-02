A Brooklyn man was arrested Sunday evening for allegedly puncturing tires on seven NYPD vehicles parked at or near the station house for the NYPD’s 112th Precinct in Forest Hills two days earlier.
Police said Jose Patino, 74, of Gates Avenue, was charged with criminal mischief. The incident took place on Feb. 24 at about 7 a.m., when a man approached the vehicles and punctured an undisclosed number of tires. The man, in a surveillance video, above, then got into a beige SUV and fled southwest on Yellowstone Boulevard.
The 112th Precinct station house is located at 68-40 Austin St. at Yellowstone.
