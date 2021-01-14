Officers shot a 41-year-old man last Friday in Maspeth only hours after he was released from a hospital, NYPD Chief of Department Terence Monahan said at a press conference.
The man at 54-55 64 St. “seemed to be hallucinating and destroying the basement,” Monahan said, adding that the man said he had been using crystal meth.
When officers arrived around 6:20 p.m. they walked down to the basement where the man was with another family member. Monahan said the man, whose name was not given, was throwing stuff around and searching for something.
“He said someone was in there looking for him,” Monahan said.
The officers spent 10 minutes trying to convince him to go to the hospital, where he had already been taken by officers that morning.
“He abruptly pulled out a large knife and yelled, ‘I’m not going back to the hospital,’” Monahan said.
The man lunged toward an officer. One officer tased him and another shot him twice. He was treated at a nearby hospital in critical condition.
It was the third time in a week that officers responded to the address, having gone there Jan. 6. as well as twice last Friday. On a first visit that day, they arrived around 10:50 a.m. and took him to the hospital.
“He said he was contemplating suicide,” Monahan said.
