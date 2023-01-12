Cops seeking phony food delivery burglar 1

Police are looking for a burglar who disguised himself as a food deliveryman in Glendale.

 SCREENSHOT COURTESY NYUPD

The NYPD is seeking the public’s help in identifying and locating a burglary suspect who posed as a food deliveryman in an incident that took place in the 104th Precinct on Jan. 5.

Police said the crime took place at about 2:20 a.m. at 479 Grandview Ave. in Ridgewood when the man pictured was able to enter a building by jimmying the door open with a credit card. He then attempted to break into an apartment but was unsuccessful.

The suspect, captured on surveillance videos, was operating a Citi Bike and carrying a Grubhub food delivery bag in an apparent attempt to look inconspicuous.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.

