Police in the 104th Precinct are putting their foot down, seeking your help in bringing a crook to heel. The man is wanted for a July 27 burglary at a Myrtle Avenue shoe store in Ridgewood.
According to the NYPD, the break-in took place at about 7:40 a.m. at Fabco Shoes, located at 54-016 Myrtle Ave. when the man removed a lock from a basement gate.
Once inside, the suspect allegedly removed numerous handbags and wallets, as well as a cash register containing $65. He then fled the scene in an unknown direction.
A video of the suspect loading merchandise into a large in-store shopping bag can be viewed online at qchron.com.
Police are asking that anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
