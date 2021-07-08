The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the suspect in a residential burglary that occurred in Maspeth on the evening of June 27.
Police at the 104th Precinct said the crime took place at 58-79 57 Road at about 6 p.m. when the masked subject, shown at right in a photograph taken from a security video, “entered without permission.”
The man allegedly removed a safe from the home containing cash and jewelry.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity or whereabouts is asked to call the 104th Precinct’s Detective Squad at (718) 386-2723.
People also are invited to pass along information by contacting Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). Members of the public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter.
All tips are strictly confidential.
