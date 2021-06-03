The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and apprehending the perpetrator in an assault on a 76-year-old man that took place in Forest Hills on the evening of April 23.
According to police in the 112th Precinct, the victim was standing in front of 108-01 Queens Blvd. at 7:24 p.m.
The assailant was crossing the street and approached the victim, kicking him in the stomach. The victim fell to the ground, striking his head. His attacker fled westbound on 108th Street.
The victim sustained an abrasion on his head and cuts to his hand but declined medical assistance at the scene.
A man alleged to be the attacker was photographed by multiple surveillance cameras in the neighborhood.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter.
All tips are strictly confidential.
