The NYPD is looking for the man who shot a fellow driver in a possible road rage incident in Forest Hills last Saturday afternoon.
The shooting took place at approximately 2 p.m. near 62-10 108 St. in the 112th Precinct near PS 220.
Police said a 46-year-old man was driving on the Horace Harding Expressway when he became involved in a dispute with the driver of a white sedan.
The sedan driver got out and fired at the victim, hitting him once in the torso before abandoning his car and fleeing in an unknown direction. The victim was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian Queens Hospital in stable condition for what published reports state are nonlife-threatening injuries.
Police said no arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477), or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are confidential.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.