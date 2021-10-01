The NYPD is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying and locating the man wanted for a robbery and assault that occurred within the confines of the 104th Precinct.
Police said the incident took place at about 4:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 30 at the intersection of Bleeker Street and Fresh Pond Road in Ridgewod. The male victim was walking when an unknown individual riding a black bicycle approached him.
As the unknown individual rode past the victim, he punched the victim in the face, causing him to fall to the ground. The attacker proceeded to take $100 dollars from the victim before fleeing on the bicycle.
He was last seen traveling westbound on Menahan Street. Although the victim sustained bruising to his face, he refused medical attention.
The individual is described as a male in his 20s with a medium complexion and long, dark hair worn in a ponytail. He is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches tall and weighs about 150 pounds with a medium build.
He was last seen riding a black bike, wearing black sweatpants, a gray sweatshirt, a black backpack and black sneakers.
Anyone with information on his identity or whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public also can submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577.
All tips are strictly confidential.
