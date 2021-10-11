Police are asking the public’s help in finding a man who stabbed a woman inside a social club in Corona early Saturday morning.
The incident occurred about 1:10 a.m. at 39-22 108 St., just off Roosevelt Avenue, according to police. The victim, 28, was stabbed in the left side of her stomach and transported to New-York Presbyterian/Queens hospital in stable condition, they said.
The attacker fled the scene on foot in an unknown direction. He is described as a medium-skinned male, last seen wearing a white Aeropostale shirt and blue baseball cap.
Police did not name the club, and no name of any venue was visible on the building in Google Maps images going back several years. The property, which is located within the 115th Precinct, appears to be for sale or was recently, according to online listings.
Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477) or, for Spanish, 1 (888) 57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com, or by texting 274637 (CRIMES) and then entering TIP577, or by going to @nypdtips on Twitter. All tips are strictly confidential.
— Peter C. Mastrosimone
