Police on Wednesday continued to search for the hit-and-run driver who killed a Middle Village grandmother who had just been shopping for Christmas presents at The Shops at Atlas Park on Monday.
Police said Helena Conti of Dartmouth Street was struck on Cooper Avenue near 83rd Street in the 104th Precinct just before 6 p.m. and sustained severe trauma.
EMS personnel transported her to NYC Health+Hospitals/Elmhurst, where she was pronounced dead.
Published reports state she was preparing to fly south to spend the holidays with family.
The driver of the car left the scene. The case is being pursued by the NYPD’s Collision Investigation Squad.
Anyone with information on the driver’s whereabouts is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1 (800) 577-TIPS (8477). The public also can submit tips by logging onto nypdcrimestoppers.com or by texting 274637 (CRIMES), then entering TIP577. All tips are strictly confidential.
— Michael Gannon
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.