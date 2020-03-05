Police Officers Frank Nappi and Yogeshwar Samaroo were honored during last Wednesday’s 112th Precinct Community Council meeting for their work during a Jan. 23 incident.
Working the midnight tour, the officers responded to a call regarding two suspicious individuals at the Haven Motel at 68-05 Woodhaven Blvd. in Rego Park.
Upon their arrival to the hotel, the 911 caller described the two people he said were trying to break into cars in the parking lot.
The caller then pointed to a vehicle and said the suspects were inside. The officers went over and saw a firearm in plain view. The suspects were placed under arrest without incident.
“Nobody was injured,” said Capt. Joseph Cappelmann, commanding officer of the 112th Precinct. “There was no shots fired or anything like that.”
The officers also found another firearm in the vehicle.
The two men arrested were from Brooklyn and both have extensive criminal records, according to Cappelmann.
