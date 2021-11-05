The NYPD is continuing to investigate an incident in which two male Forest Hills High School students allegedly were slashed in a confrontation with a third student on Nov. 3.
The Daily News reported that the incident took place sometime after 3 p.m. at the intersection of 108th Street and 67th Avenue, a block west of the sprawling school campus.
Two of the boys suffered non-life-threatening slash wounds. A 14-year-old boy was taken into custody by police from the 112th Precinct.
Officials at the Department of Education declined to go into details in an email.
“The safety of students is our top priority, and NYPD immediately responded to an incident that took place after school and off school property,” they said. The NYPD is investigating.”
The NYPD has not yet responded to a request for further information
