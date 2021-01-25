A 28-year-old man was wounded Sunday night in a police-involved shooting after the driver of a car he was in allegedly sped up in reverse in the direction of officers investigating a reported stolen car.
In a press conference early Monday morning, NYPD Chief of Patrol Juanita Holmes said officers from the 102nd Precinct responded to a 911 call reporting a fight at about 9:35 p.m.
They were greeted near 125-17 101 Ave. in Richmond Hill by a man who said he had left his keys in his vehicle and that two men had taken his car.
“They tracked the victim’s cell phone, which was still in the vehicle, to 97th Avenue between Allendale and Liverpool streets, where they spotted the vehicle with two males still inside,” Holmes said.
The location is just to the east in the adjacent 103rd Precinct.
She said the officers exited their marked vehicle, at which time the driver of the car allegedly accelerated in reverse “at a high rate of speed” striking the police vehicle. One officer discharged his sidearm, striking the passenger in the chest. He was taken to Jamaica Hospital Medical Center in stable condition. Both officers also were taken to an area hospital for evaluation.
The second man was taken into custody without incident.
Holmes said the case still is in its early stages, and that it is being investigated by the NYPD’s Force investigation Unit.
A video of the press conference can be viewed at twitter.com/NYPDnews/status/1353588339258089473.
