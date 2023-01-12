A New York City police officer who had been seeking help for mental health issues committed suicide Tuesday by jumping from the top of a building in the LeFrak City complex in Elmhurst.
The officer had not been named as of the Chronicle’s deadline on Wednesday.
“We are saddened and mourn the loss of our member — an over five year veteran of the Department,” Commissioner Keechant Sewell said in a statement. “Any loss that comes from our NYPD family deeply impacts all of us in the Department. Our prayers and condolences are with his family and loved ones during this time. I want every member of the NYPD to know that your Department is here for you.” She implored any officer in need to seek help either inside or outside the department.
Reports state he was stationed on Staten Island and was on restricted duty, his gun and badge taken away. He had just left a session with a psychiatrist.
The New York Post reported that the father of two had posted desperate cries for help on social media in November.
