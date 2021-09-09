The NYPD is investigating what is being reported as the suicide of a veteran police officer in his home on Tuesday.
The NYPD confirmed that officers responded to a home on 74th Street in Glendale just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday in response to a request for a wellness check.
Officers from the 104th Precinct found an unconscious 49-year-old man in the living room. He was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS personnel.
The officer’s identity had not been released as of the Chronicle’s deadline on Wednesday. The New York Post identified him as an 18-year veteran with the Brooklyn North Evidence Collection Unit.
He is the third officer believed to have committed suicide this year.
Back on April 5, Deputy Inspector Denis Mullaney, 44, commanding officer of the 107th Precinct in Queens North, shot himself in his NYPD vehicle near Kissena Park.
Officer Rory Dahill, 34, shot himself in his apartment in Manhattan on April 28.
— Michael Gannon
