Cooper Avenue shelter opens after years in the works

It’s open.

The homeless shelter for 200 single men at 78-16 Cooper Ave. in Glendale is open, the Department of Homeless Services said in an email Friday.

Community residents voiced concern and anger for several years over the project, which was on-again and off-again.

“Today, we proudly open our doors at the Cooper Rapid Rehousing Center, the first and only transitional housing facility in the Maspeth community, which is now providing high-quality shelter and dedicated employment services to single adult men experiencing homelessness as they work hard to restabilize their lives,” a DHS spokesperson said.

A Manhattan Supreme Court judge threw out a lawsuit last week filed by shelter opponents who said the city bypassed required environmental reviews.