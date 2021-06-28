With temps rising and a heat index expected to reach 99 degrees today in New York, the city has opened a number of cooling centers people can visit, but fewer than usual due to ongoing coronavirus restrictions on places such as libraries and senior centers.
People can find the open centers online at maps.nyc.gov/cooling-center or by calling 311. Most of the ones in Queens are at schools and Catholic Charities senior centers, though the latter are open only to older adults. Some others are at city-run Covid vaccination sites. The website allows people to search for their nearest cooling station by entering their address, or just by looking on a map. They can then find details such as the hours it is open and whether it is handicapped-accessible (almost all in Queens are).
The centers are set to be open through Wednesday, according to a spokeswoman for the Office of Emergency Management. They originally were to be open Sunday through Tuesday, but when asked by the Chronicle if that would be extended due to the forecast, the spokeswoman said it would be.
"We will continue to amplify this message throughout the day today and tomorrow," she said.
Many of the sites in Queens are clustered relatively close together, with no centers available in wide swaths of the borough. They range from PS 146 in Howard Beach to the former Modell’s location at the Queens Center mall in Elmhurst, and from the Astoria Community Center to the vaccination site at Citi Field and JHS 74, the Nathaniel Hawthorne Middle School, in Oakland Gardens.
Big gaps between centers exist from Whitestone through Flushing and down to Fresh Meadows; across the southeastern quadrant of the borough, in neighborhoods such as Hollis, St. Albans and Cambria Heights; and in Sunnyside, Woodside and much of Long Island City.
Mayor de Blasio and other officials discussed the cooling centers and how they could not open all the ones they normally would at an event Saturday marking the reopening of the Bushwick Pool in Brooklyn.
“So, the number of cooling stations will vary depending on what borough you're in and which day we activate,” Emergency Management Commissioner John Scrivani said, according to a transcript provided by the Mayor’s Office. “We're still dealing with some of the COVID restrictions of senior centers and libraries are still not open. So, the total number will be on the cooling center finder online, or if you call 3-1-1. But we are working every day with our partners and we're increasing that number every day.”
Parks Commissioner Mitchell Silver pointed out that other sites allow people to cool off, too.
“I also want to add that in addition to pools and beaches, we also have over 700 spray features throughout our New York City parks system,” Silver said. “So, they're nearby. You can go there, whether you're eight or 80, you can walk through the water play. We also have Cool It! NYC. We have misters in a lot of other parks. So, if you can't get to a pool or the beach, you can go to your local playground and there'll be a water feature you can play in as well and cool off.”
Outdoor city pools are open but indoor ones are not, officials noted. Silver called opening them “the next order of business for sure.”
“They're all coming online in the next few weeks,” de Blasio said in response to a reporter’s question. “They're not open, they're not staffed. Normally, if we wanted to use them as cooling centers, it would be very easy to just activate them. Now it depends on the day because some of the libraries are not open on certain days, open on other days. So, that allows us to use them at least some of the days.
“The Commissioner said, it's going to vary by the day. The weekdays, there will be more cooling centers. But I think in probably a week or two we’ll be at a situation where all those things we depended on in the past, the senior centers, libraries will all be back to normal. That's going to help us when we need to use them for cooling centers.”
Emergency Management has information on the heat and how to get through it at www1.nyc.gov/site/em/index.page.
The Parks Department offers tips on staying cool at nycgovparks.org/about/health-and-safety-guide/cool-it-nyc.
The Health Department provides information at www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/health/emergency-preparedness/emergencies-extreme-weather-heat.page.
UPDATES
This article was updated to include three city websites with information about staying healthy in extreme heat.
It was updated Tuesday morning to report that cooling centers will be open Wednesday, too. The headline also was updated to reflect the change.
