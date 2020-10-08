A Brooklyn man has been indicted for two alleged attacks on women in Rego Park, the district attorney announced last Wednesday.
Richard Smalls, 58, allegedly pounced on a 50-year-old woman moments after she entered her apartment building’s elevator on July 3. Weeks later, Smalls allegedly attacked an elderly woman in the lobby of her apartment building.
In both instances, the victims had belongings forcefully taken from them.
“The women who were attacked and robbed, allegedly by this defendant, should have been safe in the confines of the buildings they call home,” District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a prepared statement. “The defendant is accused of lying in wait and seizing on a moment to attack and choke them and steal their possessions. He will be held accountable for his alleged actions to the fullest extent of the law.”
Smalls is charged in an eight-count indictment with burglary in the first and second degree, robbery in the second and third degree, strangulation in the second degree and assault in the second degree.
He was arraigned last Wednesday before acting Queens Supreme Court Justice Stephanie Zaro, who remanded Smalls and set a return date of Oct. 21. If convicted, he faces up to 50 years to life in prison.
According to the charges, around 4 p.m. on July 3, a 50-year-old woman inside her apartment building on Wetherole Street stepped into the elevator, followed by Smalls. He allegedly shoved her into a corner, wrapped his arm around her neck and squeezed. After taking a ring off the woman’s finger, he bolted from the building.
On July 28 at approximately 4:15 p.m., a 72-year-old woman was checking her mailbox inside the lobby of her 64th Avenue apartment building when, without warning, Smalls allegedly grabbed her from behind, placed his arm around her neck and choked her. The victim gave him $60 in cash and he allegedly grabbed her watch and removed three rings from her fingers before fleeing the building.
According to the national sex offender website, Smalls was convicted of raping a woman in 1981 and later convicted of forcing a woman to perform a sexual act on him in 2003. The later assault occurred in the vestibule of an apartment building on 70th Avenue in Forest Hills, the Chronicle reported at the time.
